Dissly brought in all four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Dissly got open down the seam for a 17-yard scoring grab in the first quarter to ignite the scoring on what would be a prolific afternoon both teams' offenses. Dissly has shown some chemistry early with Geno Smith, now having recorded at least three catches and a touchdown grab in three of the first four games of the season. The fifth-year veteran could have another solid role in a Week 5 road battle against a Saints team that typically features strong cornerback play, which tends to sometimes funnel action toward tight ends.