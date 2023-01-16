Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dissly will wait a few months to see if his knee injury will heal without surgery, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dissly is avoiding surgery for now, but it sounds like it may still be in the cards if the tight end's knee doesn't progress well enough over the next few months. The fifth-year tight end caught 34 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns across 15 regular-season games, but he ended the campaign on injured reserve with what was initially described as a knee contusion. If Dissly ultimately has to undergo offseason surgery, it may impact his availability for the start of the 2023 campaign, but there likely won't be another update on his status for awhile.