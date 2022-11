Dissly caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Dissly handled a season-low 21 percent of the offensive snaps, which wasn't far behind Noah Fant (26). The Seahawks frequently utilize two tight-end sets, but they limited their tight-end usage because they were trailing most of the game. Regardless, fantasy managers shouldn't have high expectations for Dissly on a weekly basis, as he has put up a 26-258-3 line through 10 games.