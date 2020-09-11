Dissly (Achilles) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Making his way back from last year's Achilles tear, Dissly was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, but he's apparently good to go for the season opener. It isn't clear he'll have a significant role on offense, considering the Seahawks gave Greg Olsen a one-year, $7 million contract this past offseason. That said, Dissly certainly looked like more than a role player prior to his season-ending injuries the past two years, producing 10.2 YPT and six touchdowns on 41 targets in 10 total games.