Seahawks' Will Dissly: Competition arrives in Seattle
Dissly (Achilles) is in danger of losing his No. 1 tight-end job after Greg Olsen signed with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dissly seems to be making solid progress in his recovery, and it's possible that he'll be ready for Week 1. Still, with back-to-back, season-ending injuries -- he suffered a patella tear in 2018 -- over his first two years in the league, there are legitimate questions about whether he can return to his former production. The 23-year-old tight end has recorded 418 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 10 career games, and even if he gets back to full strength, Olsen's arrival lowers Dissly's ceiling.
