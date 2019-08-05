Seahawks' Will Dissly: Could suit up Thursday
Dissly (kneecap) may play during Thursday's preseason game versus the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Reports surrounding Dissly's recovery from a patella tendon injury have been positive through the early days of training camp, and suiting up for preseason action would be another major step in the right direction. If the second-year pro is able to get fully healthy by Week 1, he has the opportunity to serve as Seattle's top pass catching tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Air yards primer
Ben Gretch explains why you should start thinking about air yards as an important piece of...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and tells what you should care about.