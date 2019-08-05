Dissly (kneecap) may play during Thursday's preseason game versus the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Reports surrounding Dissly's recovery from a patella tendon injury have been positive through the early days of training camp, and suiting up for preseason action would be another major step in the right direction. If the second-year pro is able to get fully healthy by Week 1, he has the opportunity to serve as Seattle's top pass catching tight end.

