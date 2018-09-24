Dissly caught just one of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Cowboys.

Dissly had been one of the biggest fantasy surprises of 2018, with six receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks. He was hardly involved Sunday, although Russell Wilson didn't air it out much, attempting just 26 passes. As long as Doug Baldwin (knee) remains out of the lineup, there were be opportunities for other pass catchers to be more involved, but Dissly might have already peaked. If you're using Dissly in Week 4, he'll face the Cardinals on the road.