Dissly (knee) has been diagnosed with a patella tendon injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

A torn patella is one of the more serious injuries a football player can suffer, sometimes requiring a full year for rehab and recovery. Dissly was carted off the field after injuring his knee during the first quarter of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals, finishing the afternoon with one catch for five yards. The rookie fourth-round pick had become a surprisingly important piece of Seattle's passing attack, catching seven of 13 targets for 151 yards and two TDs through the first three weeks of the season. His upcoming absence leaves Nick Vannett as the unquestioned No. 1 tight end.

