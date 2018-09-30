Seahawks' Will Dissly: Diagnosed with patella injury
Dissly (knee) has been diagnosed with a patella tendon injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
A torn patella is one of the more serious injuries a football player can suffer, sometimes requiring a full year for rehab and recovery. Dissly was carted off the field after injuring his knee during the first quarter of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals, finishing the afternoon with one catch for five yards. The rookie fourth-round pick had become a surprisingly important piece of Seattle's passing attack, catching seven of 13 targets for 151 yards and two TDs through the first three weeks of the season. His upcoming absence leaves Nick Vannett as the unquestioned No. 1 tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....