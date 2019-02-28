Head coach Pete Carroll said Dissly (knee) is "doing great" in rehab, but there is still no timeline for the tight end's return to the field, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dissly has been out of commission since Week 4 of last season when he damaged the patella tendon in his right leg. He'll be roughly 10 months removed from the injury by the time training camp opens this summer, and it's possible he could start putting in work much sooner than that.