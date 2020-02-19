The Seahawks "fully expect" Dissly (Achilles) to be healthy in time for Week 1 of the 2020 regular season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dissly is coming off a torn Achilles sustained early last October, his second consecutive season-ending injury after suffering a torn patellar tendon as a rookie in 2018. Though the 23-year-old still has a long road ahead in his recovery, it appears as though he's making significant progress and has a real shot at returning to full health in time to kick off the 2020 regular season. With Seattle having inked veteran tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year deal, however, it remains to be seen how No. 1 reps at the position will be divvied out even if Dissly does manage a return to full form.