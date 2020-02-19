The Seahawks "fully expect" Dissly (Achilles) to be healthy in time for Week 1 of the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dissly suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in early October, marking the second consecutive campaign in which he sustained a season-ending injury. Though the 23-year-old still has a long road ahead in his recovery, he appears to be making significant progress and has a real shot at returning to full health in time for the 2020 opener. With Seattle having inked veteran tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year deal, however, Dissly could have to settle for a smaller role than he enjoyed the past two seasons prior to getting hurt.