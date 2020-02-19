Seahawks' Will Dissly: Expects to be ready for Week 1
The Seahawks "fully expect" Dissly (Achilles) to be healthy in time for Week 1 of the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Dissly suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in early October, marking the second consecutive campaign in which he sustained a season-ending injury. Though the 23-year-old still has a long road ahead in his recovery, he appears to be making significant progress and has a real shot at returning to full health in time for the 2020 opener. With Seattle having inked veteran tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year deal, however, Dissly could have to settle for a smaller role than he enjoyed the past two seasons prior to getting hurt.
More News
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Competition arrives in Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Making progress in recovery•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Placed on IR, as expected•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Gets good news post-surgery•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: May have ruptured Achilles' tendon•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is looking back at what was a lackluster year for the 2019 rookie TEs, as better...
-
Dynasty WR Risers & Fallers
Heath Cummings says an unstable quarterback situation increases the risk for Keenan Allen and...
-
Dynasty QB Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings has his first run of 2020 projections done and they've had their impact on his...
-
Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Who saw their value go up after Heath Cummings completed his 2020 projections?
-
Greg Olsen's Seattle projection
Greg Olsen is signing with the Seahawks, and Heath Cummings tells you what that means for his...
-
XFL post-Week 2 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through two weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...