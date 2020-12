Dissly caught both targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

Dissly found the end zone for the second time since rupturing his Achilles in Week 6 of the 2019 season. He continues to look more comfortable on the field, and he likely would've played more than 49 percent of the snaps if coach Pete Carroll didn't rest starters in the fourth quarter. Dissly's still a touchdown-dependant fantasy option this season.