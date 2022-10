Dissly caught all four of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.

The tight end didn't post huge numbers, but he tied for second in Seattle in both receptions and receiving yards. Dissly also tied his season highs in catches and targets while setting a new season high in yards, topping his 43 yards from the Seahawks' opener, but that modest production makes him little more than a TD-dependent fantasy option heading into a Week 8 clash with the Giants.