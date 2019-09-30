Dissly hauled in seven of eight targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.

Every tight end succeeds against the Cardinals, as they've now allowed 376 and six scores to tight ends through four weeks. But Dissly still deserves attention from fantasy owners going forward. Coming off a patella tear, Dissly has caught four touchdowns through four games while increasing his target count in each contest, and he was Russell Wilson's favorite target in this game. Dissly and the Seahawks have a tough matchup on tap Thursday night versus the Rams, who have allowed a tight end to score in two straight games.