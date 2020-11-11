Dissly caught his lone target for 26 yards in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.
Dissly finally surpassed Greg Olsen in snap share last week, but his usage nosedived against the Bills, finishing third among Seahawks tight ends at 32 percent. Jacob Hollister ended up leading the group and finished with five receptions for 60 yards. Hollister is a crafty tight end in his own right, so this trend could continue, although it's been a fool's errand to predict a fantasy-relevant tight end in Seattle all year.