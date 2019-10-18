Seahawks' Will Dissly: Gets good news post-surgery
Dissly's surgery to repair a torn Achilles went well, with coach Pete Carroll describing the procedure as "minimally invasive", ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.
Carroll added that Dissly should be able to return a couple months ahead of the typical timeline for an Achilles tear. The tight end will miss the rest of the 2019 campaign, hoping to make it back for Week 1 of 2020.
