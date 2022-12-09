Dissly (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dissly will carry an injury designation into the weekend after he failed to practice Wednesday before upgrading to a limited showing Thursday. Since he was able to conclude Week 14 prep on the practice field, Dissly would seem to have a good chance at playing this weekend, but an official ruling on his status won't come until Seattle unveils its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Dissly can't go Sunday, Noah Fant would have a clear path to the No. 1 tight end role after splitting reps with Dissly for much of the season.