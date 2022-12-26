Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dissly banged his knee during Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs and is set to undergo further testing, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The knee issue may in part explain why Dissly logged just 38 percent of the snaps on offense -- his lowest share of the season -- in Week 16 to finish the day with a 19-yard reception on his lone target. Dissly's upcoming tests should provide a clearer picture of his injury while also helping to clarify whether he'll be available for the Seahawks' Week 17 matchup with the Jets.