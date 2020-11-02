Dissly caught a 17-yard pass on his lone target in Sunday's 37-27 win over the 49ers.
Meanwhile, Greg Olsen failed to catch any of his four targets Sunday. Dissly played more than the veteran, too, recording a 63-percent snap share while Olsen played 54 percent of those plays. It's possible that the Seahawks' injury-riddled backfield factored into Dissly's playing time, but he's been trending in this direction for weeks and could maintain this role moving forward. Dissly run blocks on a good chunk of his snaps, though, and as long as Olsen is on board, his fantasy upside is capped.