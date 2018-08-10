Seahawks' Will Dissly: Hauls in pair of passes
Dissly posted two receptions for 19 yards in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.
Dissly also showed glimpses of exceptional run-blocking, which is why the Seahawks drafted him in the fourth round. He likely won't be a fantasy contributor this season as the third-string tight end, but Dissly could form into a vital edge-sealer for an untapped backfield.
