Dissly caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.
Dissly was targeted just once during Sunday's NFC showdown, but he capitalized, beating a linebacker in the end zone and reeling in the ball for his first score since Week 4 of the 2019 season. It's excellent to see Dissly find paydirt after suffering two brutal injuries during his first two years in the league, but his opportunities are still quite scarce. Dissly played just 20 of 54 offensive snaps (37 percent) while Greg Olsen logged a 45 percent snap share. It's worth keeping an eye on Dissly in dynasty formats since Olsen's on a one-year deal, but his production likely will be too sporadic this year to count on him.