Dissly caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants. He also recovered a fumble in punt coverage.

Dissly played 50 of the team's 64 offensive snaps (78 percent). He finished ahead of Noah Fant (46 snaps) and Colby Parkinson (23). While Dissly isn't a dependable fantasy option, he has caught 21 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns this season, so he can yield DFS dividends when he finds the end zone.