Dissly caught all five targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.

Dissly battled with a knee injury in Week 1, but he looked as healthy as ever in this contest. The second-year pro would've had an even bigger day if a 43-yard reception wasn't called back for holding in the first quarter. Dissly looks like he's one of QB Russell Wilson's top red-zone targets, as he now has four touchdowns in six career games with the Seahawks.