Seahawks' Will Dissly: Heading to Seattle

The Seahawks selected Dissly in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 120th overall.

A local product out of Washington, it's easy to suspect Dissly is a possible replacement at tight end after Jimmy Graham's departure. However, Dissly's game is centered on his blocking ability. He's a fine enough pass catcher when given a chance, as evidenced by his 21 grabs for 289 yards and two scores in his senior year, but blocking is his calling card. He'll be a boon to the run game but shouldn't be expected to be a primary target for Russell Wilson.