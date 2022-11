Dissly caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Dissly logged 48 of 65 offensive snaps (74 percent) while Noah Fant trailed closely behind with 40 snaps. Fant finished with three catches for 34 yards. Dissly hasn't scored since Week 4, and he has yet to record more than 45 yards in a game this year.