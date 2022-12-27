Seattle placed Dissly on injured reserve Tuesday with an injury head coach Pete Carroll has labeled as a knee contusion, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Though Dissly's injury doesn't sound especially serious, his 2022 campaign will come to an end unless the Seahawks secure a playoff spot and make an improbable run to the NFC Championship Game. The 26-year-old appeared in 15 games this season, recording 34 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns on 38 targets. Dissly's absence for the final two games should free up more snaps for Colby Parkinson, who steps in as Seattle's No. 2 tight end behind Noah Fant.