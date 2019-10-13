Dissly was ruled out of Sunday's game at Cleveland due to an Achilles injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar reports.

Targeted in the end zone early in the second quarter, Dissly experienced an awkward fall and immediately grabbed his left leg, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, needing assistance to get to the sideline. Following confirmation of the injury, Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister are left as the only available tight ends for quarterback Russell Wilson.