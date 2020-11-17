Dissly caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Greg Olsen regained control as the No. 1 tight end in this outing, with Dissly as a close No. 2 with a 36 percent snap share. Dissly has yet to catch more than two passes or surpass 38 receiving yards in a game this year, and he has just one touchdown. There's major ambiguity in the tight-end room, too, as three different tight ends have led the group in snaps in each of the last three games, so Dissly's fantasy value is reserved for dynasty settings.