Dissly caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Greg Olsen regained control as the No. 1 tight end in this outing, with Dissly as a close No. 2 with a 36 percent snap share. Dissly has yet to catch more than two passes or surpass 38 receiving yards in a game this year, and he has just one touchdown. There's major ambiguity in the tight-end room, too, as three different tight ends have led the group in snaps in each of the last three games, so Dissly's fantasy value is reserved for dynasty settings.

More News