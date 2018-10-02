Dissly (kneecap) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dissly will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to a patella tendon injury. The rookie will turn his focus towards recovery, and will work towards potentially retaking the field Week 1 of next season. Heading into Sunday's game against the Rams, expect Nick Vannett to serve as Seattle's No. 1 tight end option.

