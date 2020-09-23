Dissly caught his only target for a nine-yard gain during Sunday's 35-30 win against New England.

The 2018 fourth-round draft pick showed immediate promise as a rookie, racking up six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns over his first two career outings. A knee injury ended that promising 2018 campaign after Dissly made four appearances, however. Last year Dissly came out firing again, racking up five-plus catches and a touchdown in three of six appearances before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Perhaps slowed by the damage his body has taken over the past two seasons, Dissly is off to a quiet start with three catches and 17 yards through two weeks. Still, given that he's playing with a quarterback in Russell Wilson who has nearly as many touchdown passes (nine) as incompletions (11) thus far in 2020, one could certainly do worse in taking a tight end flyer.