Dissly recorded four receptions on five targets for 28 yards in Week 13 against the Giants.

Dissly has been limited as a pass-catcher for much of the season and was held catchless in Week 12 against the Eagles. However, he bounced back to post his first performance with more than two catches on the campaign. Dissly worked exclusively in short areas of the field as his longest catch went for only 10 yards, limiting his production. Even with the relatively strong volume, it will be difficult to trust Dissly moving forward as he has to share targets with fellow tight end Jacob Hollister as well as standout wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.