Dissly (Achilles) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dissly, who had previously been fully cleared ahead of Week 1, has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions. The third-year pro suffered a ruptured Achilles' tendon last October, so it's possible that the Seahawks are simply being cautious with his practice activity, but it's worrying to see him on the injury report in any capacity. Greg Olsen is already working as Seattle's top tight end, so he would get a slight bump in opportunities if Dissly were forced to handle less snaps or even miss any time.