Dissly (Achilles) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dissly has had his practice reps capped on occasion this season, the result of his season-ending Achilles injury from October 2019. After logging a limited session Wednesday, he's back to full capacity as the Seahawks prepare to host the Dolphins on Sunday. While Dissly is a distant second to Greg Olsen in offensive snap share this year -- 42.8 versus 66.7 percent -- the former has yet to produce, hauling in all five targets for 22 yards and no touchdowns.

