Dissly (Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
This is Dissly's first appearance on the injury report since being fully cleared for Week 1. It's slightly concerning considering he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Week 6 last year, as the injury could be flaring up despite successful rehab. He'll likely be closely monitored as a result. If Dissly is forced to miss any time, Greg Olsen would get a slight bump as the clear No. 1 TE, but the Seahawks could opt to use less two TE sets, meaning WRs David Moore and Freddie Swain could benefit as well.