Dissly (calf) was a limited participant in the Seahawks' practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Dissly popped up with a calf issue on Seattle's injury report Wednesday, thus failing to practice for the first time this season. It's encouraging to see the 26-year-old was able to increase his activity the following day. However, his status on Friday's final injury report will provide a better outlook for his availability heading into Sunday against Carolina. Dissly has seen slightly fewer targets (33) than fellow tight end Noah Fant (46) over 12 games this season, and these two should strike a similar balance when both are available moving forward.