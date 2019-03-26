Seahawks' Will Dissly: Long road ahead in recovery
Coach Pete Carroll said Dissly is making progress in his recovery from a patella tendon injury but won't return to the field until training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Dissly had a promising start to his rookie campaign, scoring a touchdown in both Weeks 1 and 2 and finishing with eight catches (on 14 targets) for 156 yards in four games. In that last contest, he suffered the season-ending injury. Considering Carroll's comments, it appears as if Dissly's rehab will keep him sidelined during the offseason program and potentially impact training camp. While Dissly focuses on righting the ship, health-wise, the Seahawks will rely on Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson at tight end, barring an offseason addition at the position.
