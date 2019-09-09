Dissly (knee) was moving about fine Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

This development comes one day removed from Dissly being tagged as "doubtful to return" as a result of a right knee injury. The same knee endured a torn patella tendon last September, so there's cause for concern that he'll miss some time. Wednesday's injury report will shed light on his current level of health. Plus, with just one healthy TE (Nick Vannett) on the 53-man roster, the Seahawks would tip their hand regarding Dissly by making a free-agent signing at the position.

