Seahawks' Will Dissly: Making progress in recovery
Coach Pete Carroll said Dissly is recovering well from the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 6, Andy Patton of USA Today reports. "He's killing the rehab. [Dissly] is doing great," Carroll said. "But, it's a long process, it's going to be some tough work for him."
Dissly suffered a season-ending injury for the second time in his two-year career when he tore his Achilles in Week 6. In the tight end's rookie campaign, he sustained a torn patellar tendon. Dissly beat that expected recovery timeline and showed no ill effects in his return to action, recording 23 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns over six games. He was one of Russell Wilson's top targets, and he was a weekly fantasy starter. A torn Achilles usually takes around a year to recover from, so it'll be tough, albeit possible, for him to return for Week 1 of the 2020 season. The Seahawks will likely retain pending RFA Jacob Hollister, who recorded 41 catches for 349 yards and three scores, and Ed Dickson (knee) still has another year on his contract after sitting out the entire 2019 campaign. If Dissly can get back to 100 percent, he'll likely be the No. 1 tight end, but there's no guarantee he gets to that point in Week 1, or at all.
More News
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Placed on IR, as expected•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Gets good news post-surgery•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: May have ruptured Achilles' tendon•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Achilles injury 'serious'•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Injures Achilles on Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...