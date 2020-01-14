Coach Pete Carroll said Dissly is recovering well from the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 6, Andy Patton of USA Today reports. "He's killing the rehab. [Dissly] is doing great," Carroll said. "But, it's a long process, it's going to be some tough work for him."

Dissly suffered a season-ending injury for the second time in his two-year career when he tore his Achilles in Week 6. In the tight end's rookie campaign, he sustained a torn patellar tendon. Dissly beat that expected recovery timeline and showed no ill effects in his return to action, recording 23 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns over six games. He was one of Russell Wilson's top targets, and he was a weekly fantasy starter. A torn Achilles usually takes around a year to recover from, so it'll be tough, albeit possible, for him to return for Week 1 of the 2020 season. The Seahawks will likely retain pending RFA Jacob Hollister, who recorded 41 catches for 349 yards and three scores, and Ed Dickson (knee) still has another year on his contract after sitting out the entire 2019 campaign. If Dissly can get back to 100 percent, he'll likely be the No. 1 tight end, but there's no guarantee he gets to that point in Week 1, or at all.