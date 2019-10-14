Seahawks' Will Dissly: May have ruptured Achilles' tendon
Coach Pete Carroll admitted that the Seahawks fear Dissly ruptured his left Achilles' tendon in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Initial diagnostic tests on Dissly haven't proven conclusive, but it's apparent the Seahawks are bracing for the worst once his MRI results become available. If Carroll's fear comes to pass, it would mark the second significant injury in as many seasons for Dissly, whose rookie campaign was cut short by a patellar tendon tear in his right knee. Luke Willson (56 snaps) and Jacob Hollister (29 snaps) filled in at tight end Sunday following Dissly's early exit, but neither player represents a major threat in the passing game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.