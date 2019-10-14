Coach Pete Carroll admitted that the Seahawks fear Dissly ruptured his left Achilles' tendon in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Initial diagnostic tests on Dissly haven't proven conclusive, but it's apparent the Seahawks are bracing for the worst once his MRI results become available. If Carroll's fear comes to pass, it would mark the second significant injury in as many seasons for Dissly, whose rookie campaign was cut short by a patellar tendon tear in his right knee. Luke Willson (56 snaps) and Jacob Hollister (29 snaps) filled in at tight end Sunday following Dissly's early exit, but neither player represents a major threat in the passing game.