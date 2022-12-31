The Seahawks are still determining whether Dissly will require surgery to repair his knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The exact nature of Dissly's injury is unclear, as it was termed a contusion by Pete Carroll. However, Dissly was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and the possibility of surgery suggests that the issue could be more severe. He served among a rotation of options at tight end with Seattle this season, and he managed 34 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns across 15 games.