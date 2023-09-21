Dissly (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The tight end has now sat out both of the Seahawks' first two Week 3 practices. If Dissly ends up sitting out Sunday versus Carolina, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson will split tight end duties. Dissly has reeled in all five of his targets for 52 scoreless yards through two games.
