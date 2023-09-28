Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Dissly (shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Dissly will miss a fourth consecutive practice while he continues to tend to a shoulder injury that he picked up Week 2 in Detroit. Though he'll have the benefit of a longer turnaround between games with the Seahawks playing the Giants on Monday, Dissly will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday or Saturday to have any chance at avoiding the inactive list for a second straight contest.