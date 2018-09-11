Seahawks' Will Dissly: Moves atop depth chart
Dissly is listed as the Seahawks' first-team tight end on the team's unofficial depth chart for its Week 2 game against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Dissly, a fourth-round rookie out of Washington, was surprisingly active in the passing game in his NFL debut in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos. Despite playing behind starting tight end Nick Vannett, Dissly drew five targets on the day, hauling in three of them for 105 yards and a score. That production allowed the rookie to leapfrog Vannett on the depth chart ahead of Week 2, making Dissly one of the more intriguing options at his position who might still be available on the waiver wire outside of very deep formats. Given that Dissly was lauded mainly for his skills as a blocker coming out of college, it's difficult to envision him becoming a consistent week-to-week contributor, but the promise of an enhanced snap count at least makes him worth tracking.
