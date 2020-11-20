Dissly caught his lone target for 10 yards in Thursday's 28-21 win over the Cardinals.
For a fourth straight week, Dissly recorded just one reception, and he hasn't been targeted more than four times in a game this year. However, the third-year tight end registered his highest snap share (65 percent) of the season, and he could enjoy an increased workload moving forward following news that Greg Olsen likely will miss extended time with a foot injury. Jacob Hollister figures to see a bump in usage, too, but Olsen doesn't leave behind much fantasy upside for either player, as he averaged just 2.3 receptions and 22.4 receiving yards per game.