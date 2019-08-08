Dissly (knee) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dissly has been turning heads during training camp, his most recent feats a pair of touchdown grabs in red-zone drills at Monday's practice, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Despite resembling the player that kicked off his career so impressively before sustaining a patella tendon injury Week 4 of last season, coach Pete Carroll won't risk Dissly's health in the team's first exhibition. With Ed Dickson set to miss 4-to-5 weeks due to knee surgery, reps will be available to such reserve tight ends as Nick Vannett, George Fant and potentially Jacob Hollister (groin).