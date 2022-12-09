Dissly (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, though head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the tight end is ready to play this weekend, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dissly is taking an injury designation into the weekend after he failed to practice Wednesday before returning to the field as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, but it sounds like the restrictions he faced were mostly for precautionary reasons. Assuming he avoids the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Dissly should continue to work in a timeshare at tight end with Noah Fant. Though Fant held the edge in playing time in last week's win over the Rams, Dissly was still on the field for 54 percent of the offensive snaps and finished with two catches for 22 yards on two targets.