Dissly (knee) is in uniform for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dissly will be back on the field for the first time since Week 4 of the 2018 campaign. The 23-year-old tight end scored two touchdowns in four games as a rookie and has been turning heads in camp, so a strong performance here could go a long way for Dissly's fantasy stock.