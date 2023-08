Dissly caught his lone target for eight yards in Saturday's 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Dissly endured another offseason of rehab, as he suffered a knee injury late in the 2022 season, although he fortunately avoided surgery this time around. This was his first catch of the preseason. He's not expected to be a consistent fantasy contributor this season, as he typically blocks more than fellow tight ends Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson.