Seahawks' Will Dissly: Out for season
Coach Pete Carroll said Dissly (knee) will undergo surgery this week and be sidelined for the rest of the season, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Once he was diagnosed with a patella tendon injury, Dissly was more or less a candidate to miss the remainder of his rookie campaign. He likely will focus on his recovery effort for approximately the next year, potentially impacting his ability to take the field Week 1 of next season. With just one healthy tight end (Nick Vannett) on the 53-man roster, the Seahawks will almost certainly bolster the position as they await Ed Dickson's (quad, groin) activation from the non-football injury list, which can take place as early as Week 7.
More News
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Diagnosed with patella injury•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Won't return due to knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Crashes back to earth•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Grabs late touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Moves atop depth chart•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Shines in first career game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...