Coach Pete Carroll said Dissly (knee) will undergo surgery this week and be sidelined for the rest of the season, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Once he was diagnosed with a patella tendon injury, Dissly was more or less a candidate to miss the remainder of his rookie campaign. He likely will focus on his recovery effort for approximately the next year, potentially impacting his ability to take the field Week 1 of next season. With just one healthy tight end (Nick Vannett) on the 53-man roster, the Seahawks will almost certainly bolster the position as they await Ed Dickson's (quad, groin) activation from the non-football injury list, which can take place as early as Week 7.