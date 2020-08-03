Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Dissly (Achilles) passed his physical, but the tight end is still expected to be eased along carefully during training camp, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Though Carroll has been encouraged by how Dissly has fared in his recovery from the torn Achilles' tendon he suffered nine months earlier, the Seahawks aren't inclined to rush the 24-year-old while he returns from his second major lower-body injury in as many years. Perhaps due to a lack of confidence in how Dissly's comeback effort might play out, the Seahawks pumped significant resources into their tight-end room this offseason by signing veteran Greg Olsen, re-signing Cody Hollister and Luke Willson, and spending a fourth-round pick on Colby Parkinson. Even if Dissly gains clearance for Week 1, he's probably looking at a timeshare at the position with Olsen in a best-case scenario.